All Mac and iOS devices affected by Meltdown and Spectre, Apple confirms

Apple has confirmed that all of its Mac and iOS devices are susceptible to the Meltdown and Spectre vulnerabilities that have been widely reported this week.

The iPhone maker, which has used Intel processors in its devices since halting production of its own hardware last year, is one of the last hardware manufacturers to confirm that its devices could also be exploited using these vulnerabilities.

Apple offered further details in a blog post which looked to reassure customers by noting that no exploits using the vulnerabilities have yet been created.

“All Mac systems and iOS devices are affected, but there are no known exploits impacting customers at this time," the company wrote. "Since exploiting many of these issues requires a malicious app to be loaded on your Mac or iOS device, we recommend downloading software only from trusted sources such as the App Store.”

Apple has already taken steps to mitigate any potential damage that could be caused by the vulnerabilities through a number of patches to iOS 11.2, macOS 10.13.2 and tvOS 11.2.

The company is also planning to issue security patches for Safari on macOS and iOS to help its devices better defend against Spectre as it is the easiest vulnerability for attackers to exploit.

Image Credit: Eugenio Marongiu / Shutterstock