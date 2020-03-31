All of Georgia has personal details leaked online

Personally identifiable information relating to more than 4.9 million citizens of Euro-Asian nation Georgia - both alive and deceased - was shared on a hacking forum this weekend, according to a ZDNet report.

First identified by breach monitoring service Under the Breach, the 1GB dataset contained information including full names, home addresses, dates of birth, ID numbers and mobile phone numbers.

The latest figures from Worldometer state Georgia's population is only 3.9 million strong, suggesting almost all citizens are likely to have been affected by the incident.

The source of the leaked information is as yet unknown. Initial speculation suggested the data could have originated with the country’s Central Election Commission (CEC), but the institution has since denied the allegation, explaining the database contained information it does not collect.

Reporters were able to contact the individual responsible for the leak, who confirmed the CEC was not the source of the information, but that its database had been used to verify the data.

The database has since been shared with Georgian authorities, who are in the process of investigating the breach.