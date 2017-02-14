Almost 80 per cent of businesses use 10 or more mobile apps

Nearly four fifths of companies nowadays use more than 10 mobile apps for business, according to a new report by MobileIron.

The Mobile Security and Risk Review report says almost a fifth (18 per cent) uses VPP to streamline enterprise app deployment to users, jumping to 25 per cent in government, and 29 per cent in healthcare.

More than a tenth (13 per cent) of organisations use DEP to control corporate mobile fleets. Almost a quarter (22 per cent) of healthcare organisations also use DEP.

The report also includes a list of the most popular managed mobile business apps. According to the report, these are the most popular apps:

1. Webex

2. AnyConnect

3. Concur

4. Adobe Acrobat

5. Pulse Secure

6. Keynote

7. Numbers

8. Pages

9. Google Maps

10. Word

"This edition of the Mobile Security and Risk Review shows that apps are not only critical to business, but that employees around the world rely on these tools for parts of their jobs that were once relegated to the desktop, such as presentations and spreadsheets,” said James Plouffe, Lead Security Architect, MobileIron.

But with high usage also comes higher risk of malware. The severity and sophistication of cyber attacks on mobile devices attacks increased to “unprecedented levels”, the report says. It singled out HummingBad (infected 85 million devices), Pegasus, QuadRooter (detected on 900 million devices), and the Godless Malware, which infected 850,000 devices.

GokGak / Shutterstock.com