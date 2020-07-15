Almost all businesses agree attack volume and sophistication is on the rise

Almost all UK businesses agree that both the volume and severity of cyberattacks has increased in the past 12 months.

According to the latest report from VMware, based on a poll of 251 UK CIOs, CTOs and CISOs, organisations responded to the threat by investing more in their defences, bringing the average number of tools in use up to eight.

Despite increasing awareness, practically all organisations polled for the report (99 percent) said they had fallen victim to a breach within the last year. The average organisation, meanwhile, suffered as many as 63 breaches during the same period.

According to almost all (96 percent), attacks also became more sophisticated, while OS vulnerabilities were dubbed the leading cause (15.5 percent) of data breaches. Other notable mentions include island-hopping (15 percent), as well as third-party application attacks (six percent).

“Island-hopping is having an increasing breach impact,” explained Rick McElroy, Cyber Security Strategist at VMware Carbon Black.

“In combination with other third-party risks such as third-party apps and the supply chain, it’s clear the extended enterprise is under pressure.”

The fact that businesses use at least eight security tools to stay secure only adds more layers to the problem, says McElroy.

“As the cyber threat landscape reaches saturation, it is time for rationalisation, strategic thinking and clarity over security deployment,” he added.