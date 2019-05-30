Almost all businesses hit by phishing attacks

Nearly all businesses have suffered some form of phishing attack during the past year, according to new reports.

Research from Mimecast found that 94 per cent of organisations experienced either phishing or spear phishing attacks in the past 12 months - which for half of them was an increase on the previous year.

Overall it seems that social engineering attacks are on the rise across the nation. Impersonation attacks jumped almost 70 per cent year-on-year, with almost three quarter of those (73 per cent) resulting in loss, of either customers, money or data.

This rise makes people less confident about their organisation’s cybersecurity defences. Six in ten believe an email-borne cyberattack with negative business impact is ‘inevitable’ this year.

Ransomware is up 26 per cent, compared to last year. Almost half of respondents said they had two to three days downtime, and 31 per cent have had between four and five days of downtime.

“Email security systems are the frontline defence for most of attacks. Yet, just having and providing data on these attacks is not what creates value for most respondents,” said Josh Douglas, vice president of threat intelligence at Mimecast.

“Survey results indicate that vendors need to be able to provide actionable intelligence out of the mass of data they collect, and not just focus on indicators of compromise which would only address past problems. Understanding these key pain points helps organizations build a more comprehensive cyber resilience plan.”

