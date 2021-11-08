Almost all companies have suffered a 'preventable' cyberattack

Of all the various data breaches and cybersecurity incidents that occurred over the last year, almost all could have been prevented. This is according to a new report from Cyber Security Cloud, which states that 94 percent of incidents were preventable, victims believe.

By being a bit more proactive and engaging in a little more automation, businesses could have saved their organizations millions of dollars, the report alleges. Almost two in five of victims said an attack had cost hundreds of thousands, if not tens of millions of dollars. More than half of the reported preventable cybersecurity incidents fell in the cost range of $100,000 to $10 million.

The report further states that web application firewall (WAF) is a crucial proactive defense mechanism for most organizations. Deploying and managing it, however, is easier said than done. Automation could be greatly beneficial, it was said.

For WAF to be effective, IT leaders need to set up numerous rules to help filter a growing number of mutating threats. For almost three-quarters of respondents (72 percent), setting up and managing these WAF rules is “overwhelming”, prompting virtually all of them (94 percent) to express interest in automation.

In the meantime, stress levels are increasing, resulting in many IT leaders (34 percent) developing unhealthy habits, from oversleeping, fighting with friends and family, overeating, to drinking more alcohol and grinding their teeth at night.