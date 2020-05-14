Almost all cybersecurity professionals more concerned in wake of Covid-19

Cybersecurity professionals are now more concerned about suffering a cyberattack than prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a new report from cybersecurity firm Tripwire.

Polling 345 IT security professionals, Tripwire found nine in ten companies have used Covid-19 as a stress test for their security control and policies.

Respondents were most worried about home network security, a surge in ransomware, phishing and social engineering attacks and keeping remote systems securely configured.

These concerns, it seems, at not unfounded. Tripwire claims cybersecurity incidents are on the rise, with almost two thirds of respondents (63 percent) experiencing a coronavirus-themed attack, while working from home has only made it more challenging to safeguard data.

Half of the respondents said they cannot secure home office environments properly, and some said it has become even harder to manage all the devices connected to the corporate network. For some, visibility of remote assets and systems is also a challenge.

“The massive shift to working remotely represents a huge change for organisations’ attack surfaces,” said Tim Erlin, Vice President of Product Management and Strategy at Tripwire.

"It’s no surprise that security professionals are finding it challenging to monitor and minimise that new attack surface."