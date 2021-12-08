Almost all firms have suffered a breach due to supply chain weaknesses

Virtually all firms in the UK have suffered a data breach due to cybersecurity weaknesses in their supply chain. This is according to a new report from cybersecurity firm BlueVoyant.

Surveying more than 1,200 C-suite executives around the world for the report, BlueVoyant found that 97 percent of UK businesses suffered a breach through the supply chain, up from 82 percent a year ago.

The only two countries that have it worse are Germany and The Netherlands, which have a combined breach rate of 99 percent.

The volume of successful data breaches has grown, as well. The number of breaches in the UK has grown from 2.64 to 3.57 per organization in the last year. The number of firms that only suffered a single breach in the past year, meanwhile, fell from 42 percent to 33 percent.

Some of the most devastating attacks to happen in recent times were made possible through the supply chain. A prime example is the SolarWinds data breach, wherein a weakness in the company's systems resulted in a compromised software update rolling out to tens of thousands of clients.

Still, just a quarter (27 percent) of UK firms see third-party risk as a top priority, compared to the global average of 42 percent.