Almost all organisations now confident in security offered by public cloud

UK businesses are overwhelmingly confident in the security measures offered by public cloud service providers, but this might come back to haunt them. This is according to a new report from Helecloud, found that 96 percent of businesses now have confidence in the public cloud.

However, despite the number of cybersecurity incidents rising substantially in the past three months, just a third of businesses have recently reassessed their public cloud infrastructure, which runs against expert advice.

This lack of understanding, Helecloud argues, stems from the fact that some UK organisations do not employ in-house cloud specialists. Half of the UK's SMEs and 43 percent of enterprises believe their employees are the weakest link in their cybersecurity chain.

Meanwhile, seven percent don't think they have any vulnerabilities at all, which suggests “a lack of expertise in identifying and managing Public Cloud dangers," according to the report.

Further, decision makers within the same organisation are struggling to agree on cloud strategy. While two thirds (68 percent) of security leaders think their business has the necessary skills to run smoothly, less than half of IT leaders and business leaders feel the same way.

“When it comes to security you’re only as strong as your weakest link. To tackle this, a holistic approach to security is required as no area can be ignored. However, organisations must not attempt this alone,” said Dob Todorov, CEO and Chief Cloud Officer at HeleCloud.

“Partners with specific public cloud security competencies under their belt should always be first on the list when it comes to solving security and compliance challenges in complex AWS architectures. Organisations don’t know what they don’t know. This means that if an expert in Public Cloud security is not present, the architecture will not be held up to objective scrutiny and their exposure is much higher than they think or are able to tolerate," he added.