Almost all security professionals say they feel overworked

Almost all security professionals have revealed they feel more overworked today than they did a year ago.

A report by Tripwire polling 342 IT security professionals late last year found that in four out of five cases, IT departments lacked staff. To make matters even worse, it is becoming increasingly difficult to find skilled workers to increase the headcount in a team.

“It's getting harder and harder for organisations to fill open positions on their security teams,” said Tim Erlin, vice president of product management and strategy at Tripwire.

“Larger organisations, which you might assume have more resources, are experiencing the skills gap issue even more acutely than smaller organisations. It's a challenge to hire the right skill sets – they keep changing along with security, which is always evolving. Nearly all of those we surveyed said the skills required to be a great security professional have changed over the past few years.”

Despite virtually all companies interested in understanding the mental health issues associated with stress at work, just one in five actually provides resources helpful for tackling the issue.

According to the report – managed services are a solid solution for 85 per cent of the respondents. Almost half (46 per cent) said they plan on using it this year, and half (50 per cent) said they plan on investing more in staff training this year.

“To solve the problems caused by skills gap issues, training and managed services are both good approaches. By partnering with providers, organisations can free themselves from operational work and gain insights that will help inform decisions. And because recruiting and training isn’t always possible, managed services provide businesses a way to augment their teams,” Erlin added.