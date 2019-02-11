Almost all UK businesses have been breached in 2018

Almost nine in ten organisations have suffered a data breach in the past 12 months, new research has estimated.

The UK Threat Report from endpoint security company Carbon Black claims that the average number of breaches has increased, as well as the volume of these attacks. On average, each organization has suffered 3.67 breaches. More than four in five (87 per cent) have seen an increase in attack volumes, while nine in ten (89 per cent) claim the attacks have become more sophisticated.

All of this results in an increased cybersecurity spending with 93 per cent confirming their plans to spend more on cyberdefence this year.

The report states that the average number of breaches is up, with some organisations witnessing an increase in attack volumes, as well.

Literally all government and local authority organisations (100 per cent) reported being breached in the last 12 months, witnessing an average of 4.65 breaches per organisation. Almost half (40 per cent) have been breached more than five times.

“We believe our second UK threat report underlines that UK organisations are still under intense pressure from escalating cyberattacks,” said Rick McElroy, Head of Security Strategy for Carbon Black. “The report suggests that the average number of breaches has increased, but as threat hunting strategies start to mature, we hope to see fewer attacks making it to full breach status.”

Malware, ransomware and phishing attacks are the most common tactics for cybercriminals, the report says, stating that humans are still, the weakest link in the cybersecurity chain.

Carbon Black’s full report can be found on this link.

Image Credit: Balefire / Shutterstock