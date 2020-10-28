Almost all UK companies set to push digital initiatives

Almost all companies in the United Kingdom are set to push their digital initiatives as the Covid-19 pandemic persists and a digital-first approach becomes increasingly important.

This is according to a new report from Salesforce, based on a poll of more than 15,000 individuals, which states that Covid-19 has created new consumer habits that will stick in the long term. As a result, customers expect companies to digitize their operations for multichannel, high-touch interactions.

In the UK alone, two thirds (66 percent) of customers said Covid-19 has elevated their expectation of digital capabilities. The majority also said they assess how trustworthy a company is based on how they handle a crisis such as this one. They want to see empathy, a convenient and connected experience, and the elimination of unnecessary friction.

More than half of British customers say it generally feels like sales, service, and marketing don’t share information.

“A massive shift to digital channels isn’t the only challenge that leaders have to grapple with. They also need to listen and respond to customer demands for empathy and understanding, innovative products and services, and a fundamental rethinking of the role of business in society,” said Vala Afshar, Chief Digital Evangelist at Salesforce.

“Connecting customers at various touchpoints — digital, human, or other — to gain a holistic understanding is the first step on the path to resiliency and growth.”