Almost all workers will be required to learn new digital skills in the next decade

By the time we hit 2030, almost all workers in the UK (90 percent) will be required to learn new digital skills in order to do their jobs, a new report from CRM provider Salesforce and analyst firm IDC argues.

In order to train such a vast number of workers, the country will need to spend approximately $1.8 billion every year.

While the Covid-19 pandemic may be partially responsible, causing a sudden shift to digital technologies, the report also argues that this is nothing more than a natural course.

Salesforce and its partners are expected to create 81,500 jobs in the next four years, most of which will be “technical roles that require specialist skills”. Many others will be in sales, marketing, HR and finance, and will require “enhanced levels” of digital proficiency.

“The accelerated shift to digital is having a major impact on the jobs we do and the skills we need for a resilient and prosperous future,” said Zahra Bahrololoumi, UK & Ireland CEO, Salesforce. “Speaking from my own experience, a lack of formal digital education is not a barrier to career success in that future. Digital skills are much quicker and easier to gain than many people realize.”

Bahrololoumi also called upon the government to “step up and partner on dynamic programs” that will turn workers into lifelong learners.

“By upskilling and reskilling across our society we will unlock greater potential for productivity, innovation and happiness," she added.