Almost half of brand websites still not GDPR compliant

More than four in ten (42 per cent) of all brand websites in the UK are still not compliant with the upcoming GDPR. This is according to new reports from Ensighten. What’s more, a quarter (28 per cent) of marketers think their website will be compliant before GDPR kicks in.

GDPR, or General Data Protection Regulation, is set to come into force across Europe on May 25th 2018.

Among the biggest roadblocks for successful GDPR compliance are managing multiple suppliers, marketing complexity and understanding vendor compliance issues.

For two thirds of marketers, GDPR is a strategic opportunity, but three quarters see it as a challenge. They think it might stifle creativity and increase costs as existing technology gets replaced.

They also think the legislation is unclear, and that there is not enough clarity about who is responsible for internal enforcement of the regulation.

“The combination of growing digital marketing complexity and sweeping regulatory change makes for a challenging landscape for marketers,” commented Ian Woolley, chief revenue officer at Ensighten.

“Yet by employing tools that simplify GDPR compliance and governance, marketers can focus resources on future-proofing their strategies and providing flawless digital experiences to customers. Our research indicates that many marketing decision makers see the regulation as a strategic opportunity. As GDPR forces brands to re-approach how they interact with consumers, it will create a whole new meaning to the idea of the value exchange, ushering in an era of transparency that will change our industry for the better.”

