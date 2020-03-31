Almost half of businesses held back by outdated IT

Almost half of businesses (45 percent) in EMEA are held back by outdated IT infrastructure, claims a new report from IT management firm Boomi, owned by Dell Technologies.

For these businesses, moving away from legacy IT infrastructure is proving easier said than done.

The main challenges include a lack of integration technologies that can ingest data from any device/data source (51 percent) and the lack of necessary integration skills (39 percent).

However, businesses are at least aware of the benefits of a modernised IT infrastructure, such as assurance of uptime, performance and security (58 percent), faster business growth (55 percent) and improved IT agility (52 percent).

Further, a greater proportion of funds is now available to digital transformation efforts, as costs associated with keeping the lights on have fallen. Historically, businesses would spend anywhere between 70 and 80 percent of their IT budgets on ensuring existing infrastructure was operational, but this figure has now dropped to only 35 percent now.

“IT leaders can be rightly proud of the clear actions they are taking to further innovation, while at the same time driving down spend on decades-old technologies, and it is encouraging to see the marked increase in investment towards application modernisation and digitally driven business innovation,“ said Derek Thompson, VP of EMEA at Boomi.