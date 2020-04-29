Almost half of cybersecurity staff taken off security duties

Almost half of IT security professionals have been taken off typical security duties to assist with setting up the remote workforce, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to confine employees to their homes.

This is according to a new report from (ISC)², which claims the duties of 47 percent of security professionals have been temporarily redefined to address these new priorities.

Many businesses have reported an inability to maintain desired output and quality with employees off-site. Respondents cited a lack of hardware support for a larger number of remote workers, as well as the conflict between the need for a swift transition to remote working and the importance of preserving security standards.

Helping employees better understand and behave according to security policies while outside the office also seems to be a challenge.

“Security at this point is a best effort scenario. Speed has become the primary decision-making factor," said one respondent

"This has led to more than a few conversations about how doing it insecurely will result in a worse situation than not doing it at all.”

With the majority of businesses having transitioned to a remote working model, hackers and criminals are looking to take advantage of strained cybersecurity departments. Security researchers have identified a spike in coronavirus-related phishing and malware in the last two months, adding to the existing burden.