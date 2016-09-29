Almost half of enterprises now use hyperconverged infrastructure

Almost half (40 per cent) of organisations now use hyperconverged infrastructure, according to new report by 451 Research. The quarterly Voice of the Enterprise, which surveys IT buyers, claims a quarter of respondents have hyperconverged infrastructure either in pilot phase or in plans for future adoption.

The conclusion is that the number of organisations using this infrastructure type will rise ‘substantially’ over the next two years. Soon enough, it will become a primary component of today’s IT organisations, it said, adding that more than 74 per cent of organisations use hyperconverged infrastructure in their core or central data centres.

This ‘dramatic rise’, as 451 Research puts it, is also changing the teams managing the infrastructure – more than 43 per cent of very large enterprises (those with 10,000+ employees) are planning on changing their IT teams. A third have added more virtual machine specialists, but containers remain nascent, the report says. Just above half (50.7 per cent) of respondents said none of their servers run containers, and almost a quarter (22.3 per cent) are running containers on 10 per cent, or fewer of their x86 servers.

"Loyalties to traditional, standalone servers are diminishing in today's IT ecosystems as managers adopt innovative technologies that eliminate multiple pain points," said Christian Perry, Research Manager at 451 Research and lead author of 'Voice of the Enterprise: Servers and Converged Infrastructure – Organizational Dynamics'.

"Innovation inherent in converged systems, and in hyperconverged infrastructure in particular, is driving process efficiencies and agility that are increasingly tangible."

Image Credit: Shutterstock/Sergey Nivens