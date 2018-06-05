Almost half of organisations have suffered a data breach

Almost half of all UK organisations have suffered some kind of data breach in the last 12 months, new research has claimed.

A report from SailPoint Technologies based on a poll of 400 IT decision-makers across the UK, US and France, found that those that were breached, suffered almost 30 breaches – each. They had cost the organisations almost $1 million to address from the IT perspective. That does not include fines, lost revenue and whatever damage their brand took.

The report goes on to say that every tenth IT leader (9 per cent) could not confidently say if their organisation had been breached, or not. According to the report, this demonstrates a ‘continued, clear lack of visibility within organisations today’.

“IT leaders face an uphill battle. Hackers are increasingly more sophisticated and more organised, and governments are adding new layers of complexity with regulations like GDPR,” said Paul Trulove, Chief Product Officer of SailPoint.

“Yesterday’s security strategies are simply not sufficient to address these security and compliance requirements. Implementing a comprehensive identity governance program helps organisations answers the critical questions of who has access to what, who should have access to what, and how is that access being used, providing the much-needed visibility into today’s hybrid, constantly evolving IT environment.”

The report concludes that if enterprises want to reduce exposure points and increase the strength of their overall security postures, they should implement a ‘comprehensive identity governance strategy’, which would ensure secure identities for all users.

Image Credit: Balefire / Shutterstock