Almost half of UK business infrastructure will soon be cloud-based

UK businesses are planning on moving almost half of their infrastructure to the cloud in the next six months, new research has claimed.

A new report by global cloud and network provider Interoute, based on a poll of 120 UK IT decision-makers, says this move “reflects demands for agility, flexibility and speed”.

Making sure the infrastructure stays stable while remaining competitive is one of the main priorities for almost four in ten (38 per cent) of respondents. The ability to integrate legacy tech with cloud-enabled apps is the biggest barrier to cloud adoption for more than half (56 per cent) of those polled for the report.

“A lot of organisations have now gained experience of using cloud applications or infrastructure. This means they are increasingly ready to accelerate the move to cloud across their business and even migrate to second generation cloud models. However, at the same time businesses have to deal with the legacy infrastructure that cannot easily be moved but still needs to be accessible and interoperate with infrastructure residing in the cloud,” explained Matthew Finnie, CTO at Interoute.

“The best strategy for solving this is to connect your entire ICT estate on a common digital platform that also offers accelerated access to the major public cloud providers.”

A third of businesses want to get out of infrastructure management altogether, so off-the-shelf improvements cloud offers imposed itself as a quality solution. However, GDPR still remains an issue. Just over a third (34 per cent) saw it as a key consideration when making cloud infrastructure decisions.

