Almost three in four organisations collect IoT data

It looks like 2017 will be a great year for the industry of IoT. 451 Research's new report says that almost three quarters of all businesses worldwide, 71 per cent of them, are gathering IoT data today. The report is based on a survey of 1,000 organisations, scattered all over the globe. The best part about this figure is that it represents a three per cent jump compared to its last report, which was released a quarter ago.

Not only is the number of organisations employing IoT growing, but spending is also expected to see a significant rise. According to the report, IoT-related spending is expected to grow by a stunning third (33 per cent) in the next 12 months. Enterprise intiatives, related to data and transactional intensive workload categories (for example, security, or data analytics) will see the biggest growth of IoT. Collecting data from financial industries, healthcare industries, industrial, they'll all see an uptake in IoT.

“When it comes to IoT adoption, pragmatism rules,” said Laura DiDio, Research Director at 451 Research and lead author of the study. “The survey data indicates enterprises currently use IoT for practical technology purposes that have an immediate and tangible impact on daily operational business efficiencies, economies of scale and increasing the revenue stream.”

However, the same old fears are still present. Half of organisations surveyed (50 per cent) are worried about the security of data gathered, and more than four in ten (41 per cent) claim there are very few benefits of IoT, or that the return on investment (ROI) is lacking. The full report, entitled Internet of Things (IoT) Organizational Dynamics, can be found on this link.

Image Credit: Chesky / Shutterstock