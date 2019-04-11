Amazon and Microsoft go head-to-head for Pentagon cloud contract

The hunger games for the Pentagon cloud computing contract continue, with Amazon and Microsoft down to the final two now fighting it out for the lucrative $10 billion deal.

The news was confirmed by Reuters this Thursday morning, which says that IBM and Oracle are now officially out of the picture.

According to the US Department of Defence, Amazon and Microsoft have ‘met the minimum requirements outlined’ in the Request for Proposal, meaning they can continue competing for the DoD’s Joint Enterprise Defence Infrastructure Cloud, or JEDI, for short.

Even shorter – it’s supposed to update the Pentagon’s IT systems.

In order to try and win this contract, companies have employed different strategies. Microsoft, as we reported late last year, announced that its expanded Azure cloud service would make it a “a strong option for the JEDI contract.” It was also stressed back then that the company is prepared to meet the highest classification requirements for handling “top secret U.S. classified data.”

Oracle pointed fingers at an ex Amazon employee who worked on the JEDI project. The employee later returned to AWS. The department review process did uncover potential ethical violations, but the DoD concluded that there were “no conflicts of interest that affected the integrity of the acquisition process.”

The department’s spokesperson Elissa Smith said earliest a contract was likely to be awarded was mid-July.

Image Credit: Ken Wolter / Shutterstock