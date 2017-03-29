Amazon announces cloud-based contact centre offering

Amazon recently announced a new contact centre solution, aimed to 'power millions of customer conversations'. The solution, named Amazon Connect, is a cloud-based offering, with customers paying by the minute of usage.

It all starts with the 'Virtual Contact Center' solution, integrated deep within AWS. According to Amazon's press release, it only takes a couple of minutes to set the feature up, and requires no special training to use. Payment by the minute goes on top of telephony costs, a pricing model AWS uses in its cloud services, too.

What's also interesting here is that Amazon is partnering up with what should be its competitors. Zoho, Zendesk, VoiceBase or FreshDesk.

“Ten years ago, we made the decision to build our own customer contact center technology from scratch because legacy solutions did not provide the scale, cost structure, and features we needed to deliver excellent customer service for our customers around the world,” said Tom Weiland, Vice President of Worldwide Customer Service, Amazon. “This choice has been a differentiator for us, as it is used today by our agents around the world in the millions of interactions they have with our customers. We’re excited to offer this technology to customers as an AWS service – with all of the simplicity, flexibility, reliability, and cost-effectiveness of the cloud.”

More about Amazon Connect can be found on this link.

Image Credit: Ken Wolter / Shutterstock