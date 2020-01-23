Amazon asks court to stop Microsoft JEDI work

Amazon is doing all it can, to make sure Microsoft doesn’t enjoy getting the JEDI contract. After losing the contract to Microsoft, it first filed a protest, then an official appeal, then a request for a temporary restraining order.

Now, however, the company filed a motion in court, with the hopes of pulling the handbrake on the $10billion-heavy cloud contract the Pentagon had awarded to Microsoft. Amazon hopes the contract could be put on hold until the court rules on the protest it submitted earlier.

“It is common practice to stay contract performance while a protest is pending, and it’s important that the numerous evaluation errors and blatant political interference that impacted the JEDI award decision be reviewed,” Amazon said after filing the motion.

JEDI, or Joint Enterprise Defence Infrastructure, is a multi-year, multi-billion-dollar contract which would see the Pentagon’s infrastructure migrated to the cloud. Numerous companies competed for the contract, including IBM and Oracle, but it came down to being either Amazon or Microsoft.

After Microsoft was awarded the deal, Amazon claimed foul play arguing, among other things, that the US President Donald Trump has bias against Amazon’s chief Jeff Bezos.

The country’s Secretary of Defence, Mark Esper, denied any such claims and said that the Pentagon made its choice freely, without external influence, and completely fair.