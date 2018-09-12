Amazon Business says B2B sales hit $10bn

Despite being just three years old, Amazon Business has quickly become a go-to source for supplies for schools, hospitals and governments who have embraced the e-commerce giant's business offering just as consumers did with its retail business.

The company's business platform has turned into a $10bn annual enterprise that could soon provide sizeable revenues similar to its AWS cloud computing division and advertising services.

Currently Amazon Business is available in the US, Germany, UK, Japan, France, Italy, Spain and India though the company will likely continue to expand the business' international offerings in response to high customer demand.

The Amazon vice president who oversees its business division, Prentis Wilson told Bloomberg that the division is ripe for expansion, saying:

“We have a significant number of customers that use us in four or five countries. It makes a lot of sense for us to leverage existing assets.”

Amazon Business utilises the e-commerce giant's existing warehouse and delivery network built for its retail network to supply schools, hospitals and governments with one-site shopping for hundreds of millions of products from office supplies to snacks.

The company's business offering challenges Staples, Costco, WW Grainger and other small specialty distributors in the space. However, since these business customers are already familiar with shopping on Amazon's retail site, Amazon Business has been able to carve out a place for itself despite being created just three years ago in 2015.

Image Credit: Ken Wolter / Shutterstock