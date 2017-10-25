Amazon Business customers can now get Prime shipping

Amazon Business users will soon be able to take advantage of free two-day shipping in a similar way to how Prime customers do to order a wide range of products right to their office.

In 2015, the company launched its B2B marketplace, Amazon Business that included a number of business-specific perks such as purchasing analytics, bulk pricing and free-two day shipping on orders over $49.

In just its first year alone, the program raked in over $1 billion in sales and now the company is looking to expand on that success by offering annual memberships in the US and Germany that provide users with free-two day shipping on eligible items.

Amazon's annual Business Prime Shipping memberships will be priced in tiers with support for 10 users for $499, 100 users for $1,299 and over 100 users for 10,099. Tiered pricing will allow startups, SMBs and even large organisations to use the company's updated business program to order and receive the items they need quickly and conveniently.

The VP of Amazon Business, Prentis Wilson highlighted the benefits of its new annual membership program, saying:

“Business Prime Shipping enables businesses with multiple users to further simplify their procurement procedures and increasingly rely on Amazon Business to deliver. Customers can now get unlimited fast delivery across their organisation on a vast selection of products while maintaining increased visibility on their business purchases.”

Amazon Business has been the company's push to enter into the B2B sales segment after shuttering its wholesale site Amazon Supply.

Image Credit: Ken Wolter / Shutterstock