Amazon buys NSA spin-off to boost AWS security

Amazon has acquired security start-up Sqrrl to help it boost the security of its Amazon Web Services platform.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed, however media are speculating that it could be around $40 million.

"We will be joining the Amazon Web Services family, and we're looking forward to working together on customer offerings for the future," Sqrrl said on its website.

Sqrrl first started as part of the NSA as part of open-sourced database software Accumulo, being officially founded a year later.

"Sqrrl consumes and fuses diverse security datasets, including network traffic logs, DNS logs, proxy data, user directory and identity information, external intelligence feeds, and customer transactions," the company said in a data sheet. "Sqrrl uses this data to reveal suspicious behaviors, pinpoint the actors involved, and assess an organization's risk exposure."

Amazon is one of the biggest companies in the cloud business, and often referred to as the leader in the industry. It has had $1.17 billion in operating income and $4.58 billion in revenue in Q3 last year.

Its main competitors include Microsoft with its Azure offering, and Google Cloud.

Image Credit: Gil C / Shutterstock