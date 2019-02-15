Amazon cancels $2bn New York HQ

Amazon has decided not to pursue the idea of another HQ in New York following continued lawmaker and political backlash.

In a statement, Amazon said that a 'number of state and local politicians have made it clear that they oppose Amazon's presence' and that they will not work with them to build the relationship needed to make this, and other similar projects, a reality.

Amazon said that the majority of New Yorkers support them coming.

The company's idea was to build its second headquarters in Queens. It would invest roughly $2.5 billion, and would create approximately 25,000 jobs. For that purpose, Amazon has gotten a concession of up to $1.5 billion in incentives from the city. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was one of the politicians that was in favour of the deal, together with York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

But the majority of the the politicians, and some residents, believe that Amazon's new HQ would not provide jobs for the local community. Instead, Amazon would pull in talent from all over the world, driving up prices and consequently, driving out the long-time residents.

It didn't want to go into multiple legal battles and potentially face a PR crisis.

According to the announcement, Amazon has no plans on finding a new HQ2 location, but will continue with its plan to open major campuses in Northern Virginia and Nashville.

Image Credit: Ken Wolter / Shutterstock