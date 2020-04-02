Amazon Detective helps users spot security flaws in AWS

Amazon has released a new tool aimed at helping businesses manage their cloud-based data security a bit better.

Called Amazon Detective, the tool allows Amazon Web Services (AWS) customers to investigate potential security issues in their workloads by collecting log data from various resources and employing machine learning, statistical analysis and graph theory to build “interactive visualisation”.

This should, AWS says, help its customers analyse, investigate and quickly identify the root cause of potential security issues or suspicious activities.

As of now, the tool is available and you can learn more about it here. The company said that its customers will have no additional charges or upfront commitments in order to use Amazon Detective. Instead, they will pay only for data ingested from AWS CloudTrail, Amazon Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) Flow Logs, and Amazon GuardDuty findings.

Dan Plastina, VP for Security Services at AWS, says that businesses often need help understanding what caused various issues in the first place, regardless of the security tools they already have set up.

“Gathering the information necessary to conduct effective security investigations has traditionally been a burdensome process, which can put crucial in-depth analysis out of reach for smaller organisations and strain resources for larger teams. Amazon Detective takes all of that extra work off of the customer’s plate, allowing them to focus on finding the root cause of an issue and ensuring it doesn’t happen again.”

Amazon Detective is available in the US East (N. Virginia), US East (Ohio), US West (Oregon), Europe (Frankfurt), Europe (Ireland), Europe (London), Europe (Paris), Europe (Stockholm), Asia Pacific (Mumbai), Asia Pacific (Seoul), Asia Pacific (Singapore), Asia Pacific (Sydney), Asia Pacific (Tokyo), and South America (Sao Paulo) regions, with more regions coming soon.