Amazon hit by data breach before Black Friday

Amazon may have suffered a data breach that saw customer names and email addresses leaked..

Multiple users confirmed on Twitter that they had gotten an email from Amazon, which the retailer later confirmed to be genuine, notifying them that the data has been shared, accidentally.

We don't know how it happened, exactly when it happened, or who the information was shared with / to. We also don't know how many users have been impacted by the event.

Here's what Amazon's letter to its users says:

Hello,

We’re contacting you to let you know that our website inadvertently disclosed your name and email address due to a technical error. The issue has been fixed. This is not a result of anything you have done, and there is no need for you to change your password or take any other action.

Sincerely, Customer Service

These emails have been making rounds in the past couple of days. Amazon confirmed that the email is not fake, saying "We have fixed the issue and informed customers who may have been impacted."

The media are calling it a data breach. The Register is asking if the retailer notified the authorities or the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO). The ICO is keeping quiet at the moment, but we can expect some feedback soon enough.

Image Credit: Ken Wolter / Shutterstock