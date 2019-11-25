Amazon files official appeal against JEDI contract

A few weeks after Amazon protested the Pentagon’s decision to award a lucrative cloud contract to Microsoft, the cloud behemoth has now also filed a lawsuit.

According to a Reuters report, the complaint and supplemental notion for discovery were both filed in the US Court of Federal Claims under seal. Amazon decided not to comment further on the matter.

So far, we know that the filings contain “proprietary information, trade secrets, and confidential financial information” that could “cause either party severe competitive harm.”

“The record in this bid protest likely will contain similarly sensitive information,” Amazon said in a court document in which it seeks a protective order.

Prior to the lawsuit, U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper denied any claims of bias within the Pentagon.

“We believe the facts will show they (DoD) ran a detailed, thorough and fair process in determining the needs of the warfighter were best met by Microsoft,” Microsoft said in an emailed statement.

Amazon and Microsoft were competing for the Pentagon’s JEDI contract (Joint Enterprise Defence Infrastructure), a $10 billion cloud contract spanning multiple years, which would see the entire Pentagon’s infrastructure move to the cloud.

After multiple setbacks and delays, the contract was finally awarded to Microsoft, which Amazon sees as foul play. The company argues that one of the possible reasons why it wasn’t chosen lies in the fact that Amazon owner Jeff Bezos is an outspoken critic of US president Donald Trump.