Amazon files official JEDI protest

Amazon has filed an official complaint to challenge the US Department of Defence’s decision to award the multi-billion-dollar JEDI Pentagon cloud contract to Microsoft.

Reports have claimed that Amazon's AWS division filed the required paperwork last week, and will demand the government outline exactly how the process of awarding JEDI to Microsoft was carried out.

In an official statement issued following the news, Amazon said that “numerous aspects of the JEDI evaluation process contained clear deficiencies, errors, and unmistakable bias - and it's important that these matters be examined and rectified."

JEDI is one of Pentagon’s most ambitious projects, aiming to unify cloud services and connect data sharing between multiple branches of the military. The unified system will be powered by artificial intelligence and will be searchable in real time.

The intention is to store sensitive military data into a single large cloud, instead of multiple smaller servers located all over the site, as the case is today.

When the Pentagon first announced it was looking for a cloud partner for the JEDI project, six major players expressed their interest, including Amazon, Google, IBM, Oracle, Rean Cloud and Microsoft.

Google soon quit, saying it didn’t want to work on military projects where human lives would be lost. Oracle and IBM were turned down and were later appealing that the entire procedure was rigged.

After a string of accusations, the job fell in Microsoft’s hands. The news had sent the company’s stock rising three per cent.