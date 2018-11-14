Amazon finally reveals choice for its new HQ

Amazon has finally revealed the locations for its new headquarters.

Announcing the news in a blog post, Amazon said that it will be building two new headquarters in New York City and Arlington, Virginia.

Besides the two, it will also create a new Center of Excellence for the company's Operations business – in Nashville.

The metro headquarters in Arlington will be located in National Landing, while the NYC HQ will be placed in the Long Island City.

The company says the investment is $5 billion heavy, and will mean plenty of new job openings – 50,000 of them. Both New York and Arlington will see roughly 25,000 new job openings.

The Operations Center of Excellence will create some 5,000 new jobs. Hiring is expected to start next year.

“We are excited to build new headquarters in New York City and Northern Virginia,” said Jeff Bezos, founder and CEO of Amazon. “These two locations will allow us to attract world-class talent that will help us to continue inventing for customers for years to come. The team did a great job selecting these sites, and we look forward to becoming an even bigger part of these communities.”

Amazon said one of the incentives for building two new headquarters is the ability to pick up more talented workers. “These are fantastic cities that attract a lot of great talent,” it said.

Image Credit: Ken Wolter / Shutterstock