Amazon reveals major AI boost

Amazon has unveiled some important announcements related to the company's AI capabilities.

The online giant has revealed the launch of a new machine learning lab, snappily know as the ML Solutions Lab, which will be available to any AWS Business Support customer. Its primary goal is to “pair your team with Amazon machine learning experts to prepare data, build and train models, and put models into production.” Essentially, it is a collaboration and education program that connects Amazon machine learning experts with AWS customers and partners.

“We can’t wait for developers to start their journeys into machine learning with the Amazon ML Solutions Lab,” said Swami Sivasubramanian, vice president of Amazon AI, in a statement. “By combining the expertise of the best machine learning scientists and practitioners at Amazon with the deep business knowledge of our customers, the Amazon ML Solutions Lab will help customers get up to speed on machine learning quickly, and start putting machine learning to work inside their organisations.”

Amazon has also released new features for its Amazon Rekognition platform, including the ability for real-time face recognition, as well as the ability to read text from images. The latter seems to have already found a strong customer in – Pinterest.

“As a visually-driven platform, Pinterest relies heavily on the speed and quality of images, but the text behind those images is just as important, as it provides context and makes Pins actionable for our 200M+ active Pinners,” said Vanja Josifovski, CTO, Pinterest.

“In working with Amazon Rekognition Text in Image, we can better extract the rich text captured in images at scale and with low latency for the millions of Pins stored in Amazon S3. We look forward to continuing to develop the partnership with AWS for high quality and fast experiences for Pinners and businesses on Pinterest.”

Image Credit: Ken Wolter / Shutterstock