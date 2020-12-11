Amazon has become the world's top corporate green energy buyer

Amazon has unveiled a series of new renewable energy projects, which the company claims make it the world's biggest corporate buyer of green energy. With these new projects up and running, the firm will be five years ahead of schedule to have all its infrastructure powered by green energy by 2030.

According to the press release, Amazon is now backing an additional 26 utility-scale wind and solar energy projects, which generate 3.4 gigawatts (GW) of electricity. This brings the company's total investment up to 6.5 GW of wind and solar, which supply its operations with more than 18 million megawatt hours (MWh) of renewable energy every year.

The projects, located in Australia, France, Germany, Italy, South Africa, Sweden, the UK, and the US, will supply renewable energy to Amazon’s corporate offices, fulfilment centers and Amazon Web Services (AWS) datacenters, it was said.

The company has now enabled projects in California, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Nebraska, North Carolina, Ohio, Texas and Virginia.

“Amazon is helping fight climate change by moving quickly to power our businesses with renewable energy,” said Jeff Bezos, Amazon CEO.

“With a total of 127 solar and wind projects, Amazon is now the biggest corporate buyer of renewable energy ever. This is just one of the many steps we’re taking that will help us meet our Climate Pledge. I couldn’t be more proud of all the teams across Amazon that continue to work hard, smart, and fast to get these projects up and running.”