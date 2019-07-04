Amazon hiring 2,000 more UK workers

Amazon is expanding its operations in the UK and is, to that goal, looking to hire a few thousand new employees.

Bloomberg reports that among the 2,000 new workers the tech and retail giant is looking for, are engineers, software developers, as well as data scientists.

Ten per cent of those jobs will be located in Amazon’s development centres in Cambridge, Edinburgh and London, it was said. It is in these centres that Amazon develops different technologies, like Alexa, Prime Air (its drone delivery service) and others.

“We are delighted to be able continue to invest and grow our U.K. business,” Doug Gurr, head of Amazon’s UK operations, said in a statement. “The U.K. is a fantastic hub for global talent and the exciting, innovative work that takes place here benefits Amazon’s customers around the world.”

In late February this year, Amazon added 1,000 apprenticeships in the UK, with workers being in different positions, including corporate and operations sites. They were located in London, but also in development centres in Edinburgh.

Late last year, in October, Amazon added yet another 1,000 jobs in the UK, with Manchester getting its first Amazon office back then.

Roughly 600 positions went to either corporate or development jobs, with 250 positions in Edinburgh’s development centre and 180 positions in Cambridge.

“These are Silicon Valley jobs in Britain, and further cement our long-term commitment to the UK,” Gurr said back then.