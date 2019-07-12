Amazon is retraining its employees to deal with automation

Tech is changing how people work, and Amazon is about to spend millions to make sure its workforce is ready for the inevitable shift.

The company announced it would be spending $700 million to retrain 100,000 of its employees in the United States.

The training, or “upskilling”, as Amazon calls it, will allow the company’s employees to learn (and most likely work) about data mapping, solutions architecture and business analysis.

Jeff Wilke, CEO of Amazon’s Worldwide Consumer business, told the Wall Street Journal recently that “Technology is changing our society, and it’s certainly changing work.”

The whole ordeal is dubbed "Upskilling 2025".

Amazon was recently called out by Andrew Yang, a candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination, to admit that automation is making people lose jobs.

The company, on the other hand, argues that quite the opposite is about to happen. It believes automation will open up new possibilities and generate new jobs. However, some positions will disappear, but that number should pale in comparison to the number of jobs created.