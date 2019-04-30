Amazon kickstarts hiring for new US HQ

Earlier this week, Amazon said it had rented out new office space in Washington DC. This is the first in many steps the company announced it would be taking, as it looks to open new spaces around the States and hire additional staff.

And speaking of hiring additional staff, the company posted multiple job openings for the DC office, as well.

Announcing the news in a blog post, Amazon said it will be looking to add 400 new jobs in Arlington, Virginia, this year. Among the new positions are those in human resources, finance, corporate procurement and facilities.

“While the number is small, these employees will help build the foundation of our workforce and workplace,” Ardine Williams, vice president of workforce development, said in a blog post.

For the time being, the new staff will work from Crystal Drive, before moving to the new office in autumn.

The new office will spread across 4,227 square metres, a piece of real estate the company rented out from JBG Smith, a real estate company.

In total, the company will be investing roughly $2.5 billion for the new endeavour, creating more than 25,000 jobs. The new staff will be making more than $150,000 a year. Amazon was proud to say these people would add more than $3.2 billion through taxes.

Washington wasn’t the only place where Amazon looked to expand. It also announced plans to expand into New York, but faced strong opposition from the locals and decided to back off.

Image Credit: Ken Wolter / Shutterstock