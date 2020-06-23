Amazon launches accelerator for UK SMBs

Amazon has launched an accelerator program designed to help UK SMBs and start-ups survive the coronavirus pandemic.

As reported by CityAM, the program was launched in partnership with SMB support network Enterprise Nation and will offer free online training for 200,000 businesses.

Further, Amazon will perform a detailed analysis of each individual business to determine its growth stage. Once analysis is complete, the company will offer appropriate solutions from Amazon Business, AWS and other outlets at a discount.

Amazon will also run a five-day bootcamp for 1,000 offline businesses in a bid to bring them online. It will give these businesses access to its in-house experts, as well as a year's marketing, operations and finance support.

Despite the UK government’s furlough scheme, which was designed to help workers whose jobs were most at risk from Covid-19’s lockdown, fears remain that up to six million jobs might be lost when the scheme is withdrawn.

However, while the majority of businesses were forced to postpone growth projects, some thrived under lockdown. Typically, businesses whose solutions make remote working easier - such as cloud-based tools, communications and video conferencing services and security offerings - have performed strongly.

Many experts believe working life might never be the same, and that we have entered a “new normal”, where remote working and video conferencing will become standard practice.