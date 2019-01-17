Amazon launches AWS Backup

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has revealed a new offering that allows developers to back up data from different services and on-premise apps.

Called AWS Backup, it is live as of today and available to all developers. It works with Amazon EBS volumes, RDS databases, DynamoDB tables, EFS file systems and AWS Storage Gateway volumes, with support for other services on the way, as well. The AWS Storage Gateway is used to back up on-premises data.

With Backup, users can define backup policies and retention periods. They can set up when data gets moved to cold storage, how long it stays there, and when it gets deleted altogether. Most services have an automatic snapshot feature, too, as well as automation.

Backup is available in the same regions as AWS, but Amazon did say it is planning on offering cross-region functionality later this year.

“As the cloud has become the default choice for customers of all sizes, it has attracted two distinct types of builders. Some are tinkerers who want to tweak and fine tune the full range of AWS services into a desired architecture, and other builders are drawn to the same breadth and depth of functionality in AWS, but are willing to trade some of the service granularity to start at a higher abstraction layer, so they can build even faster,” said Bill Vass, VP of Storage, Automation, and Management Services, AWS.

“We designed AWS Backup for this second type of builder who has told us that they want one place to go for backups versus having to do it across multiple, individual services. Today, we are proud to make AWS Backup available with support for block storage volumes, databases, and file systems, and over time, we plan to support additional AWS services."

