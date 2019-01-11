Amazon launches DocumentDB in blow to open-source world

Amazon has launched a document database, in what's perceived as a direct shot at MongoDB and its latest moves.

So Amazon released the AWS DocumentDB, a “new purpose-built document database”, built from the ground up, which also supports MongoDB. Apparently, it took the company two years to build the product.

However MongoDB recently announced a new license, whose goal was to stop the likes of Amazon or Microsoft from using its database. Amazon said it was aware of the fact that many of its customers use MongoDB, but claimed the service was complex and clunky, making scaling quite the challenge.

Amazon says its customers “find it challenging to build performant, highly available applications”, “that can quickly scale to multiple terabytes and hundreds of thousands of reads and writes-per-second".

“While other companies have taken the same emulation approach we have to providing a MongoDB compatible service, nobody has built the unique, distributed, fault-tolerant, highly scalable, self-healing storage system that AWS has to work seamlessly with MongoDB,” said Shawn Bice, Vice President, Non-Relational Databases at AWS.

MongoDB released its own managed database-as-a-service in 2017, called Atlas. According to The Register, Atlas now has more than 6,200 customers.

Amazon's DocumentDB uses the Apache 2.0 open-source MongoDB 3.6 API.

Image Credit: Ken Wolter / Shutterstock