Amazon partners with Indian retail giant for online sales

One of India's biggest retail chains, Future Retail, is making a significant push onto the internet, and it's employing Amazon to make it happen. The two companies announced a signed agreement which would see Future Retail come to Amazon India marketplace.

Future Retail has more than 1,500 stores across India, but its online presence is subpar.

Under the agreement, Amazon India will be the official sales channel for all Future Retail stores, including Big Bazaar and Foodhall. Amazon's Prime Now service, currently available in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hderabad, will also become richer for Future Retail goods.

The focus will be on grocery shopping, general goods, fashion and clothing, as well as beauty products, the two companies confirmed.

Commenting on the partnership, Kishore Biyani, Chairman and Managing Director of Future Retail, said it would “allow us to build upon each other’s strengths in the physical and digital space so that customers benefit from the best services, products, assortment and price.”

This is not the first time Amazon's done business with Future Retail. A few months ago, it had bought stakes in Future Coupons (a Future Retail spinoff), which gave it a 3.58 per cent stake in the business. Coincidently, it happened just days after Reliance Retail, Future Retail's biggest competitor, announced an e-commerce push of its own.