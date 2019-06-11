Amazon Personalize makes your AWS cloud more personal

Amazon’s new feature, which allows for deeper personalisation of its AWS services, is now available to all customers.

First announced late last year during Amazon’s re:Invent conference, Amazon Personalize allows developers to add custom machine learning models to their apps, personalised search results and product recommendations.

The company claims that very little machine learning experience is necessary in order to use its new offering. Customers in the United States, namely Ohio and North Virginia, as parts of its East region, and Oregon, as parts of its West region, can now use the service.

Tokyo and Singapore in the Asia-Pacific region, as well as Ireland in the EU, are expected to follow suit soon enough.

According to TechCrunch, Yamaha Corporation of America, Subway, Zola and Segment are already using AWS’s new Personalize tool. Commenting on the new offering, Yamaha Corporation of America’s Director of Information Technology, Ishwar Bhabhari said the new tool “saves us up to 60 per cent of the time needed to set up and tune the infrastructure and algorithms for our machine learning models, when compared to building and configuring the environment on our own”.

Here’s how much all of this is going to set you back: Every gigabyte of data uploaded to Amazon Personalize costs five cents. Every hour of training the custom model, by using Amazon’s own data, costs 24 cents. Real-time recommendation request prices depend on the number of requests, with the price dropping for larger amounts of orders.

Image Credit: Gil C / Shutterstock