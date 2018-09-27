Amazon reveals another real-world store trial

Amazon has taken another step in reinventing the traditional retail by opening another store. This time, however, it's not one of those cashierless grocery stores – this time it is about the best-rated items from Amazon.com.

The store is called Amazon 4-star and the concept is quite simple – items that have a rating of four stars and more, those that come from a top seller or are new and trending on Amazon.com – will appear in the store. It is located in New York’s SoHo district - on Spring Street between Crosby and Lafayette Streets.

For starters, visitors will find items like devices, consumer electronics, kitchen, home, toys, books, and games. The store has features like “Most Wished For” – products that end up on people’s wish lists most. Then, there’s the “Trending Around NYC” feature which is pretty self-explanatory. Other features that Amazon mentioned in the announcement are “Frequently Bought Together”; and “Amazon Exclusives.”

“We created Amazon 4-star to be a place where customers can discover products they will love. Amazon 4-star’s selection is a direct reflection of our customers—what they’re buying and what they’re loving,” the company wrote.

Amazon 4-star is now open to all customers, and will work throughout the week. The products will have two price tags – list price and Prime price, with the latter being available for all Prime account holders.

Image Credit: Amazon