Amazon reverses decision to retire S3 URLs after customer protests

After a community backlash, Amazon Web Services (AWS) has decided to postpone the end of support for specific S3 storage bucket access paths, a week before the original deadline.

Early last year, AWS announced plans to stop accepting S3 requests made using a path-style request format. Back then, the deadline was set at September 30 2020. AWS said that, unless customers updated the way they accessed their S3 buckets, applications using the path-style model would fail to access S3 storage.

But the news was quickly met with criticism, as many firms had hard-coded these paths into their systems, making it too difficult, expensive and time-consuming to change it by the deadline.

AWS recommended businesses move into a virtual-hosted style of address, where the subdomain is specific to the bucket. But now it has decided to change its plans, citing “feedback from many customers”.

The firm will delay the deprecation of path style URLs, giving its customers more time to migrate. It also said it would continue to support path style for existing buckets, but not for new ones created after the deadline.

Announcing the news, AWS Technical Evangelist Jeff Barr said: “Over the last year, we’ve heard feedback from many customers who have asked us to extend the deprecation date. Based on this feedback we have decided to delay the deprecation of path-style URLs to ensure that customers have the time that they need to transition to virtual hosted-style URLs.”

“We have also heard feedback from customers that virtual hosted-style URLs should support buckets that have dots in their names for compatibility reasons, so we’re working on developing that support. Once we do, we will provide at least one full year prior to deprecating support for path-style URLs for new buckets.”