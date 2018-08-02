Amazon set to ditch Oracle software

As its cloud business continues to grow well ahead of its rivals in the space, Amazon is preparing to completely move away from Oracle's proprietary database software by 2020.

In recent years the e-commerce giant has emerged as a major provider of data centre technology which has led many of its long time suppliers, including Oracle, to become its rivals. At the same time, Oracle is struggling to keep pace as businesses move away from traditional data centres in favour of the cloud.

According to those familiar with the matter, Amazon began moving away from Oracle about four or five years ago though some parts of its shopping business still rely on the company's database software.

Oracle's database technology has presented a hurdle for the e-commerce giant because of how it is unable to scale to meet its performance needs.

The rivalry between the two companies first became serious back in 2014 when AWS introduced its Aurora relational database service. The new offering competed directly with Oracle's business and Capital One, Expedia, GE and Verizon are just some of the high-profile businesses that have made the switch to Aurora.

Oracle's Chairman Larry Ellison has defended the firm's database technology in a statement back in 2016, saying:

“Oracle’s new technologies will drive the Cloud databases and infrastructure of the future. Amazon are decades behind in every database area that matters, and their systems are more closed than mainframe computers.”

If Amazon does completely move away from using Oracle's technology, the firm will have to redouble its efforts to gain market share in cloud infrastructure.

Image Credit: Gil C / Shutterstock