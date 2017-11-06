Amazon starts new third-party discount program

With the holiday season fast approaching, Amazon has decided to lower the prices of products from third-party sellers on its site to help lure customers away from traditional discount retailers.

These new discounts will be provided by the company itself and apply to a wide range of products from board games to tech gadgets not sold directly by the e-commerce site. The move is intended to help Amazon gain more sales that it would otherwise lose to its lower priced rivals such as Wal-Mart.

The third-party sellers whose products have been discounted will still receive full price for the items from Amazon but consumers will be able to purchase them for less which should help bring business to the site during the holidays.

A spokesperson for the company offered further details on its discount policy, saying:

“When Amazon provides a discount, customers get the products they want a ta price they'll love, and small businesses receive increased sales at their listed asking price.”

While these discounts are beneficial for consumers and Amazon, the company risks angering third-party sellers who will have less incentive to sell their items on other sites online since customers will still be able to find these products cheaper on Amazon.

Image Credit: Ken Wolter / Shutterstock