Amazon Timestream could supercharge your IoT

Amazon Timestream, a new AWS service that promises “supercharged” IoT, has entered general availability.

According to AWS, the new time series database for IoT and operational applications can scale to process “trillions of time series events per day, up to 1,000 times faster than relational databases”. And the company claims to achieve this goal at a tenth of the usual cost.

All of this was made possible, AWS says, by keeping recent data in-memory and moving historical data to a cost-optimized storage tier, based on user-defined policies. Query processing also allows users to both access and combine recent and historical data transparently across tiers with a single query.

Timestream will also provide its users with analytics features, offering time series-specific functionality, which Amazon claims will help customers identify trends and patterns in data, almost in real-time.

Being serverless, the service promises simple up-scaling and downsizing based on load, without the need to manage the underlying infrastructure. There are zero upfront costs or commitments and customers only pay for the data they write, store or query.

Amazon Timestream is available now in US East (N. Virginia), US East (Ohio), US West (Oregon), and EU (Ireland) and will arrive in other regions in the months ahead.