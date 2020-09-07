Amazon to create thousands of UK jobs

Amazon is bringing in extra 7,000 people to work on a permanent basis in the UK, bringing the total number hired by the company this year in the country to 10,000.

The roles will be spread across 50 locations all across the country, including many in two new fulfilment centers that are scheduled to open later this year in the north east and the Midlands, CityAM reports.

The company will also need additional employees in its delivery stations. It is looking for engineers, graduates, HR and IT professionals, it says, to meet the growing demand.

Most of the people getting hired are already working with the company, but not on a permanent basis. Amazon hired many new staff as it tried to meet the increase in demand caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Furthermore, the company will add 20,000 seasonal roles as we move closer to the holiday season.

“We’re proud to be creating 10,000 new permanent roles across our UK network of fulfilment centers, sort centers and delivery stations offering competitive wages and comprehensive benefits starting on day one,” said Stefano Perego, Amazon’s vice president of European customer fulfilment.

“Our people have played a critical role in serving customers in these unprecedented times and the new roles will help us continue to meet customer demand and support small and medium sized businesses selling on Amazon.”

Currently, more than 20,000 people work for Amazon in the UK.