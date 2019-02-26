Amazon to offer 1,000 UK apprenticeships

Amazon is adding another 1,000 apprenticeships in the UK in the next two years in a major show of support for the country.

Last year, Amazon added more than 2,500 permanent jobs in the country, with today's news set to bring its workforce in the UK to over 28,500.

Apprentices that qualify for the job will work at different positions, including corporate and operations sites. They will work in London, but also in development centres in Edinburgh.

The company is on somewhat of a spending spree, too, laying out $1.65bn on acquisitions during 2018. The bulk of the sum went on two startups – smart doorbell maker Ring, and the online pharmacy business PillPack. At the time of the acquisitions, Amazon did not disclose how much it had cost it, but we now know that Ring set it back $839 million, and PillPack had cost $753 million.

This leaves roughly $57 million for other acquisitions.

Analysts are saying Amazon has never spent as much money on acquisitions as it did in the last two years, and that the rate of acquisitions hasn’t been observed since the dot-com era.

The apprenticeships deal will go through despite Brexit. The UK is a month away from quitting the world’s largest trading bloc, but the country’s lawmakers don’t’ even know for certain if the country should leave or not.

The country’s investors are pulling back in expectation of Brexit. Investment plans are the lowest in seven years ahead of Brexit, Reuters adds, while job cuts in the sector are gaining pace.

