Amazon wants to help expand cloud computing knowledge

Amazon wants to help increase worldwide expertise in cloud computing, namely by putting its money where its mouth is.

During the company’s re:Invent 2020 conference, cloud computing arm AWS announced an ambitious free training scheme to help 29 million people increase their technical cloud computing skills.

AWS will invest hundreds of millions of dollars, training people “from all walks of life” in more than 200 countries and territories, the company said. The plan is to provide training opportunities through both existing AWS-designed programs, as well as through new courses and training modules.

The training will range from flexible online courses to intensive upskilling programs, which should help many find new jobs in the cloud industry.

AWS will build out a library of more than 500 free courses, interactive labs and virtual day-long training sessions, as well as continuing to invest in free training to help individuals earn AWS Certifications.

Further, it will expand the AWS re/Start program to help people from underrepresented communities transition into tech jobs. The program is a full-time, 12-week, high-impact course designed to prepare the unemployed for careers in cloud computing. AWS re/Start operates in 25 cities across 12 countries, the company said, adding that it expects to “double the number of cities in 2021”.